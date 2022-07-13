York Street Pump Station project will help limit sewage overflow into CT River

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - People are being urged to stay out of the Connecticut River Wednesday and Thursday in several Springfield area communities following sewage overflow from Tuesday night’s rain.

Western Mass News is getting answers on what is being done to prevent this in the future.

Currently, a new sewage system is under construction at the York Street Pump Station. The hope is that this will prevent what happened Tuesday night when rain forced sewage to overflow into the Connecticut River.

“I’m not a young guy,” said Wayne Harrington with the board of directors for the Springfield Yacht and Canoe Club. “I’m 70-odd years old. I’ve seen this river go from a swill hole to its current stage.”

Harrington told us that he has seen improvements to the Connecticut River over the years, but nothing to prevent sewage from spilling into the water after the rain storm Tuesday night.

The sewage spill caused the Springfield Water And Sewer Commission to issue a 48-hour stay out of the river advisory in West Springfield, Springfield, Agawam and Longmeadow.

“When it rains and there’s larger storm events, there’s a lot of stormwater that gets mixed into the system, and this pump station will increase the amount of water that can get conveyed to our wastewater treatment plant,” explained Jaimye Bartak, communications manager for the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

Bartak told us about the current system in place.

“We have a combined sewer system, and these were built in the late 1800s, 1900s,” she said, “and they were designed to discharge combined stormwater and sewage during large storm events.”

Bartak added that this keeps raw sewage from backing up into people’s streets and basements. However, she said that big improvements are in the works with the York Street Pump Station Project.

“The York Street Pump Station is expected to reduce combined sewer overflows by approximately 100 million gallons during a typical year,” she told us.

The project will cost $137 million and is expected to be complete next year.

You can find information on how to get alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission on the Springfield Alerts website.

