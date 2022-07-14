15 people arrested, guns and drugs seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Over a dozen people have been arrested and guns and drugs were seized following two multi-agency investigations in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that over the past several weeks, local, state, and federal investigators conducted surveillance in the High Street and School Street corridor as part of an operation to deter drug dealing, gun activity, and prostitution in areas of the city.

Francisco Anaya, 50, was arrested Tuesday on Littleton Street on a warrant for firearms and drug trafficking charges. In addition, Shamaun Drayton, 36, was arrested on Longhill Street on a warrant for firearms charges.

Later that day, undercover officers started drug transactions in the High and School Street areas. One of the officers tried to get back into an undercover vehicle when several males surrounded him. One person hit the officer in the face, while another hit the officer in the face with a liquor bottle.

Walsh said that a third person, 25-year-old Norman Pagan, allegedly got into the passenger side of the vehicle. The officer got out of the car and started heading towards High Street and Myrtle Street with the men chasing him. When they got near the intersection of High Street and Myrtle Street, 25-year-old Luis Morales allegedly tried to trip the officer and then reached into his fanny pack.

When police then announced their presence, Morales reportedly dropped the fanny pack and ran away as the other men tried to flee.

Police said that a loaded gun and a Massachusetts ID card with Morales’ name on it was found in the fanny pack.

Investigators also allegedly saw 32-year-old Dennis Jordan throw two bags of cocaine on Temple Street before he was arrested. They then recovered approximately 34 grams of cocaine.

Pagan was arrested on Temple Street and recovered a fanny pack that he had dropped. Police reportedly recovered a loaded gun and three half-packs of heroin.

Juan Torres Jr., 43, who was allegedly in the group that chased the officer, was arrested at the corner of School Street and Temple Street on an active warrant. Walsh noted that Torres also reportedly gave a fake name to officers.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Walsh explained that investigators saw Morales driving a vehicle and tried to pull him over on Bridge Street, but he refused to stop.

“Less than a minute later, Morales crashed the vehicle on the 800 block of Worthington Street striking several vehicles and a home,” Walsh explained.

Morales was located on the sidewalk and police provided first aid as he was placed under arrest and taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Two more suspects were arrested on Thursday and two of the suspects from the assault on the officer remain at-large. Walsh said that there is an arrest warrant out for one of those suspects and there’s an ongoing investigation related to the other suspect.

On Wednesday, local and state investigators conducted an anti-John operation, aimed at those soliciting prositution, along Main Street in the city’s south end. During that operation, seven “John’s” were arrested. Walsh said that one of those suspects was illegally possessing a firearm and two suspects reportedly possessed narcotics.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement:

“I’d like to thank our local, state and regional partners along with our Firearms Investigation Unit for this successful joint operation. The High Street area has been problematic for drug dealing and recently some violent robberies, which these officers saw first-hand on Tuesday. In the past few months in this area we have had our uniformed officers assaulted, guns pointed at them and lasers from the buildings aimed at our officers as well. We will continue to crack-down on these illegal activities both on High Street and in the South End so that our residents and business community can feel safer in their neighborhoods.”

Those arrested in the operations include:

Francisco Anaya, 50, of Springfield:

Springfield District Court warrant for possession of a firearm without a FID Card, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without a FID Card, and trafficking in heroin/morphine/opium/fentanyl

Shamaun Drayton, 36, of Springfield:

Berkshire County Superior Court warrant for carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession of ammunition without a FID card

Dennis Jordan, 32, of Springfield:

Cocaine trafficking (18-36 grams)

Norman Pagan, 25, of Springfield:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Improper storage of a firearm

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug

Juan Torres, 43, of Springfield:

Furnishing a false name to a police officer

Holyoke District Court warrant for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Luis Morales, 25, of Springfield:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Improper storage of a firearm

Assault and battery on a police officer

Failure to stop for police

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Arrest warrant for parole violation

Jonathan Romero, 24, of Springfield:

Arrest warrant for carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without a FID card, possession of a firearm without a FID card, improper storage of a firearm, resisting arrest, marked lanes violation, state highway traffic violation, improper operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Michael Terrero, 38, of Springfield:

Distribution of a Class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (subsequent offense)

Kevin Cartagena, 28 of Springfield:

Pay for sexual conduct

Failure to stop for police

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Tampering or destruction of evidence

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident

Rene Flores, 63, of Springfield:

Pay for sexual conduct

Juan Orellana-Flores, 37, of Springfield:

Pay for sexual conduct

Rohan Vernon, 37, of Springfield:

Pay for sexual conduct

John Lampro, 71, of Springfield:

Pay for sexual conduct

Andre Adame, 36, of East Windsor, CT:

Pay for sexual conduct

Arrest warrant

Three default warrants

Devante Williams-Rosa, 25, of Springfield:

Pay for sexual conduct

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm without a license on a public way

Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of ammunition without a FID card

Possession of a defaced firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

