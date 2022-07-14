Community rallies around East Longmeadow man diagnosed with brain cancer

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a local East Longmeadow family got devastating news, friends and family stepped in to help in any way they can.

When the Nash family received news that father of three, Jon, was diagnosed with brain cancer just two months ago, their lives were turned upside down. Western Mass News met with Nadia Dorval, a childhood friend of Jon’s wife, Beth, who told us more about the brain cancer diagnosis

“So on May 14, I received a text from Beth, who told us she took Jon to Wing out in Palmer because he was being a little forgetful and she felt like she just wanted to make sure everything was okay. I have a background with a lot of neurodegenerative things going on, so first, I had a few thoughts that came to mind - mini-stroke, Lyme, or tumor - and I would never say tumor because I was like it’s not that and unfortunately, it was,” Dorval explained.

Dorval told us how this diagnosis has sent the family into a tailspin, traveling to Boston for treatment and while having three kids at home.

“Life doesn’t stop. It just keeps going,” Dorval noted.

Putting jobs on hold and amid growing medical bills, there is an immense financial stress on the family. That’s when friends and family stepped in to help. Carly Pafumi, a Nash family neighbor, came up with the Nash Dash, a 5k run and walk, to help raise funds while showing the family support.

“You know, I wanted to do something that would be lucrative for the family, but also showing positivity and hope because I think sometimes, seeing the outpouring of love and support just really can almost sometimes mean a little bit more than the financial aspect,” Pafumi explained.

The community has also come together to help with the race.

“The amount of registrants already for this race, we have 276 people in a week-and-a-half and have 17 incredibly generous sponsors,” Pafumi said.

“People in this community, in East Longmeadow, the sponsorship has been amazing…Everyone just said ‘How can I help?’” Dorval added.

The family’s response? According to Pafumi, “Jon wants to run the race. Jon tells me he is going to beat me…They love it, they are thrilled. They love it. Beth does not want to run. She is going to walk with the kids, but yeah, Jon thinks…he’s winning this thing.”

