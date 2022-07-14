Crews called to overnight fire at business on Main St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a fire at a business in Holyoke overnight Thursday.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, they received a report of a fire at 370 Main Street just after midnight.

When crews arrived they located a fire in the back of the store.

No injuries were reported and no surrounding businesses were impacted.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.