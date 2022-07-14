Advertisement

Crews called to overnight fire at business on Main St. in Holyoke

Crews work to put out fire at 370 Main St.
Crews work to put out fire at 370 Main St.(Holyoke Fire Department)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a fire at a business in Holyoke overnight Thursday.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, they received a report of a fire at 370 Main Street just after midnight.

When crews arrived they located a fire in the back of the store.

No injuries were reported and no surrounding businesses were impacted.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Goalie Charlie Lindgren
Goalie Charlie Lindgren signs 3-year deal with Washington Capitals
Free Concert Wednesdays have officially launched at the Whalley Park Pavilion on Powdermill...
Southwick kicks off Free Concert Wednesdays
Wednesday, authorities in New Hampshire conducted a ground search in hopes of finding new clues...
Investigators renew ground search for missing UMass Amherst student Maura Murray
Wednesday, authorities in New Hampshire conducted a ground search in hopes of finding new clues...
Investigators renew ground search for missing UMass Amherst student Maura Murray