Dolphin spotted at Norwich Marina

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Officials from Mystic Aquarium confirmed the sighting of a dolphin at the Norwich Marina.

Channel 3 viewer Joe Gagliardo sent in video that shows the dolphin breaching the waters of the marina on Thursday.

Gagliardo told Eyewitness News that the dolphin arrived sometime Thursday morning and that he notified Mystic Aquarium.

The aquarium said they first received a report of the dolphin around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Aquarium officials said they are not sure if the dolphin got nervous by boats moving through the marina, or if it became tangled in fishing line.

One person told the aquarium they spotted the dolphin last night.

With the help of Norwich police, they got boats to steer clear of the dolphin.

The aquarium said the dolphin appears to have left the marina and they have not had a sighting since.

Mystic Aquarium said it may be a common dolphin, which is native to northern Atlantic waters and the Long Island Sound in the summer. They are not positive yet, because it is hard to tell in the videos.

It is not uncommon for common dolphins to move slightly inland when they are looking for food or trying to escape danger, the aquarium said.

Mystic Aquarium said they are closely monitoring the dolphin because Norwich is significantly inland.

The aquarium said they have contacted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in case the dolphin is in need of a water rescue or removal.

The NOAA and Mystic Aquarium are monitoring the dolphin in hopes the dolphin leaves the area on its own.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.