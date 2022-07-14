Dozens of Springfield households to receive $1,400 checks

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – More pandemic checks are heading out to 60 households in Springfield as part of the city’s distribution of federal relief funds.

“I’m very eager. I want to get checks into people’s hands that have been verified, that have been cleared to get them, that direct assistance help,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Sarno spoke to Western Mass News on Thursday about the city sending pandemic relief checks to eligible residents. Sixty households will receive $1,400 each.

We asked Springfield resident Mark Soffen how he feels about the announcement.

“I think it’s a good idea because the people that are working and have been struggling, that have lost their jobs, or at a point in time are struggling still, even with their jobs. It’s kind of a boost for Americans right now to be able to get help. There’s not a lot going around right now too,” Soffen said.

As for what Soffen would use the money for, he said, “For paying for rent and paying for stuff for my child. Other than that, Dad doesn’t need anything. It’s more about the kids at this point.”

The city approved using a portion of Springfield’s share of federal pandemic relief funding for this first round of checks and Sarno told Western Mass News an additional round of 54 checks will also be sent out as soon as their office is able to verify the remaining applications.

“We are only able to get about by the federal rules and regulations…$1,400, this is direct assistance and we want to make sure that this is going to Springfield residents that are really in need and we have to follow the rules, guidelines, and protocols because if you don’t, you have to pay the money back,” Sarno added.

Those eligible must be Springfield residents and they must live in qualified census tracts, which are based on population and income levels. Sarno said this is why it is vital for residents to fill out the U.S. Census forms when they are sent out.

“Some already have been contacted and we’re waiting for information and we’re going to another outreach and we’ve also put out if they haven’t heard to call back,” Sarno noted.

He told us those who have submitted incomplete forms will be contacted and if they are qualified to receive the check, they should receive one in the next round.

“More to come and this was just the initial round, 60, that had been passed all the tests, so they should be expecting checks to come very soon,” Sarno said.

