Goalie Charlie Lindgren signs 3-year deal with Washington Capitals

Goalie Charlie Lindgren
Goalie Charlie Lindgren(Western Mass News photo)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Goalie Charlie Lindgren will soon call Washington, D.C. home.

On Wednesday, the Washington Capitals announced that they’ve signed him to a three-year $3.3 million contract.

Lindgren, who is 28-years-old made his debut with the St. Louis Blues back in December of 2021. He was the first goaltender in franchise history to earn wins in each of his first five appearances.

He of course was also instrumental during his time with the Springfield Thunderbirds-- helping to bring the team to the Calder Cup Finals for the first time in Tbirds history.

Lindgren had 34 regular-season appearances for Springfield during the 2021-2022 season. He posted a record of 24-7-1, which included three shutouts.

Wednesday, authorities in New Hampshire conducted a ground search in hopes of finding new clues...
Investigators renew ground search for missing UMass Amherst student Maura Murray
