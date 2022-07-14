Investigators renew ground search for missing UMass Amherst student Maura Murray

NORTH HAVERILL, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday, authorities in New Hampshire conducted a ground search in hopes of finding new clues in the case of a missing UMass Amherst student who disappeared 18 years ago.

Officials said that this search is not the result of new information in the case, but rather, it is part of an ongoing process that will consist of more extensive searches in areas that had previously been searched limitedly.

Western Mass News spoke with Maura’s sister Julie who said that this news is encouraging to her family, who hopes that they can finally get some answers.

“The only thing that we can hope for now is some sort of resolution at this point,” Julie told us. “There is no closure after 18 years.”

It has been nearly two decades since 21-year-old Maura Murray was last seen.

Now, authorities in New Hampshire are reigniting a search along Route 112.

“They’re searching in an area that’s about 5 miles east of where Maura’s car was found, and it’s in the direction that Maura was going,” Julie explained. “So, it’s in a town called Landaff, on the border of Landaff and Easton, where Route 112 meets, close by where 112 and 116 intersect.”

Julie told Western Mass News about the significance of these locations.

“This area was the focal point of a very early search back in May of 2004,” she said. “There was a tip that someone noticed something odd or a person on the road in this location, so all of that makes this news very encouraging for my family today.”

Investigators said that Maura drove her car from UMass Amherst to New Hampshire and crashed on the side of Route 112 in North Haverhill on February 9, 2004. Officials said that after receiving reports of a car off the road, a responding officer found the car locked with nobody around.

In recent years, there have been a few developments in this cold case.

In February of 2021, the tree that served as a marker for where Maura was last seen was cut down.

In March of that year, the family was denied their request for a historical marker honoring Maura at the site where she disappeared.

In September 2021, bone fragments were found on Loon Mountain, less than 25 miles from where Maura crashed her car. Two months later in November, diagnostic testing confirmed the fragments were not Maura’s.

And in January of 2022, Maura’s case was entered into a federal database, ViCAP.

Julie told Western Mass News that she has been very active on social media, hoping to keep her sister’s case alive.

“I recently started posting about Maura on TikTok,” she said, “and the hope is to keep awareness out there and keep her name out there in hopes that it jogs someone’s memory, and we get that one or two missing puzzle pieces that have been evading us for all these years.”

Julie told us that her family is focused on continuing to spread awareness in hopes of generating new leads.

“Our fear is that Maura will become a file in a cabinet, and no one will remember her name, and my personal mission is to not allow that to happen,” Julie said.

She added that she will be posting updates on the ground search as they become available. Those updates will be posted to a website run by the family.

