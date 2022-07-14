Advertisement

New law alerts residents to sewage overflow into local rivers

More alerts went out on Thursday about sewage overflows in the Connecticut River after another night of heavy rainfall.
By Leon Purvis, Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More alerts went out on Thursday about sewage overflows in the Connecticut River after another night of heavy rainfall. The alerts put new 48-hour ‘stay out of the water’ warnings in place in portions of Hampden County.

The latest CSO alerts, also known as combined sewer overflows, went out Thursday morning. They tend to happen after substantial rainfall, which we had again last night.

Sewage has been detected for a second day in a row in the Connecticut River from West Springfield to Springfield to Agawam to Longmeadow and now, Chicopee as well after two nights of heavy rainfall.

Our Western Mass News SkyDrone provided us the view from above the Connecticut River, where people are being told to avoid contact with the water for the next two days due to bacteria hazards. We spoke with Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Jaimye Bartak, who told us the alerts are being issued because of a new state law now in effect.

“The CSO notifications that people are receiving are related to a new law that was put in place by the state last fall. It just went into effect. It’s a brand-new law and people can sign up to receive alerts whenever there is a combined sewer overflow discharge,” Bartak explained.

Bartak told us more about the Springfield-area sewage alerts.

“Whenever we have a significant rain event, that tends to be what activates CSOs, so whenever those CSOs are activated, we have 23 CSO outfalls in Springfield, so each one of those when they activate triggers an alert,” Bartak added.

Bartak said that that there are other communities in the state that are also under the CSO alert system, so this is happening in other parts of the state as well.

The advice is still to stay out of a body of water for 48 hours when an overflow alert is issued.

