Officials confirm 18 more cases of monkeypox in Massachusetts

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed more cases of monkeypox in the Bay State.

The department said that there have been 18 additional cases in adult males over the last seven days. In total, 49 Massachusetts residents have contracted monkeypox since the first case was announced on May 18.

People who have been diagnosed with monkeypox are being advised to isolate and avoid contact with others until they are no longer infectious.

“Gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men continue to make up a large proportion of the cases identified to date. However, the risk is not limited to the LGBTQ community, and anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk,” the department said in a statement.

Mass. DPH is now working with local health officials, the patients, and healthcare providers to identify those who may have been in contact with the patients while they were contagious.

As of July 13, there have been 1,053 cases of monkeypox this year in the United States, according to the CDC.

