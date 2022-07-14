Advertisement

Police looking for help locating missing New Hampshire man

John Matson
John Matson(Hampstead, NH Police)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAMPSTEAD, NH. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who has ties to Springfield.

Hampstead, NH Police said that 79-year-old John Matson has not been seen since July 6. They added that he suffers from dementia and is at risk.

Police explained that that he has a distinct birthmark on the right side of his neck and ear.

John is 6′ tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has grey hair, blue eyes, and a beard.

Anyone who thas information on his whereabouts is being asked to call your local police department or Hampstead, NH Police at (603) 329-5700 immediately.

