Rep. Gonzalez meets with building management over conditions at Springfield Gardens

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tenants at the Springfield Gardens apartments have been telling us about the conditions they’re living in. On Thursday, State Representative Carlos Gonzalez met face-to-face with the regional manager, who came from New Jersey about the situation.

After the meeting, Gonzalez told us they are now trying to figure out ways they can hold the complex accountable, but at the same time, some of the complaints are ‘he said-she said’ situations.

“We’re just trying to make sure that information is flowing back and forth to the city of Springfield regarding the repairs they are allegedly making to the complaints they received from their residents,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez spoke exclusively with Western Mass News after meeting with a regional manager from the Springfield Gardens apartments, who came to Springfield from New Jersey to talk to him.

As Western Mass News has been reporting, multiple residents have come forward about needing repairs and sharing photos of living conditions of concern inside their apartments. Last week, we were told one of the residents got her unit fixed after a complaint was made.

“It seems like, right now, what they’re alleging is that in one of the apartments in question that they repaired, the tenant is not allowing the inspection to occur,” Gonzalez added.

We went back to the tenant on Thursday to find out why she would not allow management or the Springfield Code Department into her home.

“I’ve told management that repairs can’t be made while I’m at work. I don’t want someone in my apartment while I’m gone…I emailed them and I said I will be home Thursday and Friday. Those are my days off. Feel free to come in Thursday or Friday,” said Anna Smith.

Smith refuses to pay rent due to the living conditions in her apartment. She sent us a video to give Western Mass News an inside look. She told us she has not heard from management about her complaints following our reports.

“I have not spoken to management at all since going on the news. They have not called me. They have not emailed me. I have not went to talked to them. I am about to get an attorney,” Smith added.

Gonzalez said he was told by Springfield Gardens management that the maintenance department is trying to play catchup after acquiring the property.

“…But they mentioned to us is that they took these properties over that were left in deplorable situations over a year and a half ago when they when they took over,” Smith noted.

The management company did not want to talk to us on camera and referred us to their attorney. We reached out to the attorney for a statement, but we have not yet heard back.

