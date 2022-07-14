Shannon Fiedler to perform at Roar Comedy Club this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you are looking for some good laughs, MGM Springfield has you covered.

“I love having a live audience there. Is it funny? Is it not? You get those live interactions and I get such a thrill from it,” said comedian Shannon Fiedler.

Originaly from Connecticut, Fiedler is no stranger to the stage. After studying theatre at Middlebury College in Vermont, she went to the big city to chase her dream of becoming an actress.

“It’s a very hard life to be an actress, so I started to find other outlets and I went all in on writing,” Fiedler added.

Fiedler wrote for blogs, websites, and ad agencies, but she always missed that itch to perform.

“I started doing stand-up and it felt like lightning in a bottle. I was like ‘Oh, this is what I am supposed to be doing,’” Fiedler explained.

She said comedy is the best medicine.

“There is nothing better than making people laugh. It is the best thing you can do,” Fiedler noted.

As the world came to a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fiedler used the time to develop her social media presence.

How does she describe her comedy routine?

“It’s mostly the same topics of my social media, but it’s in a different format. It’s not let me stand here and tell a joke, but let me be a character,” Fiedler said.

Today, she has about 93,000 followers on Instagram and over a 173,000 on Tik Tok.

“Hopefully, if you see something in my content and then you got out and notice it out in the world, it’s like a ripple effect and you will laugh again…You’ll notice it in yourself and be like ‘Oh, I do do that,’” Fiedler added.

Fiedler said being a female comic comes with its own challenges.

“What I am trying to do is prove that being feminine and liking the color pink and all these silly girly things that I love can be funny. In fact, it’s hysterical because we can poke fun at ourselves,” Fiedler said.

She said the industry has become more welcoming and that she has some of the best fans in the world.

This Saturday will be the first time the comedy star performs in Springfield and Fiedler said to expect her social media characters to come to life when she gets on stage.

