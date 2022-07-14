Southwick kicks off Free Concert Wednesdays

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Free Concert Wednesdays have officially launched at the Whalley Park Pavilion on Powdermill Road in Southwick.

On Wednesday, the Rich Badowski Blues Band kicked off the summer concert series. They played from 6 through 9 p.m. in front of a packed crowd.

The Southwick Rotary Concert Series will be every Wednesday night all the way until August 31st.

Bob Fox, a coordinator for the concert series, told Western Mass News that it is a great family and community event.

“We have a play park that’s lit for kids, and 9 times out of 10 there’s a ball game on this adjacent field, so you get to watch a ball game and kids play,” Fox said. “We have music, food…. It’s a great, great family event.”

Next week’s concert on July 20th will feature Jeff Pitchell and his band Texas Flood which play R&B, rock, soul, pop and funky Texas blues music.

