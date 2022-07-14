Town by Town: Springfield library gift, West Springfield cafe, Chicopee senior safety

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield library received a very special gift on Thursday.

It was announced that the Springfield Library Foundation will receive a gift from the estate of Mary Brogan, a longtime Springfield resident and private investigator.

Funds from the gift will be used to establish a new endowment at the foundation and to fund special projects related to research and reference.

In West Springfield, the Crusty Croissant Cafe held their grand opening on Thursday.

For the first two hours, all customers were able to enjoy up to two croissants at no charge.

The new cafe is open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and you can find the restraunt on Union Street in West Springfield.

In Chicopee, the fire department, police department, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department held a free ‘Lunch and Learn’ event for seniors on Thursday.

Residents were able to learn about all the services that these departments are able to provide to our seniors and community.

After lunch, guests were able to join the departments outside to take a look at some of the equipment, vehicles, and other emergency management resources that are used on a daily basis.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.