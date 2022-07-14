Turning more comfortable, but staying warm to end the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers and thunderstorms brought more beneficial rainfall to western Mass last night, bringing 2 day rain totals of over 2 inches for some! However, we haven’t seen any wet weather today and this evening, showers and storms are mainly out east.

Our weather will continue to gradually improve tonight as dew points drop back to comfortable levels. Temperatures overnight fall into the mid-50s as high pressure continues building in from the west. Expect moon-lit skies and calm wind.

Friday looks like a lovely July day with a cooler, more comfortable start followed by a mostly sunny, seasonably warm afternoon. Temperatures in the valley return to the mid-80s with some upper 70s to low 80s in the hill towns and Berkshires. Breezes stay light from the north-northwest and dew points remain in the 50s. If you’re heading to the coast, expect similar conditions with a bit more humidity and middle to upper 70s.

Dry weather continues Saturday with a cool, comfy start, but then a warmer afternoon. Humidity begins to rise Saturday night as high pressure moves offshore and a southwesterly flow resumes. Expect a hot, humid Sunday with highs rising to near 90. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible toward the end of the day, but at this point, much of Sunday looks rain-free.

Showers and thunderstorms are looking most likely Monday of next week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Scattered storms may be strong to severe in the afternoon and evening and also bring the threat of heavy rain, which may last through Monday night.

The remainder of the week is trending hot and humid with a few days featuring pop up late day showers and storms.

