Advertisement

VIDEO: 48 skydivers set new formation record

New record: 48 skydivers in Ohio broke the record for the largest formation. (Source: Mark "Trunk" Kirschenbaum for Hypoxic)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (CNN) - Skydivers in Ohio recently completed a record-setting formation.

The group reached new heights breaking the record for the largest skydiving formation with 48 people.

They jumped out of three separate planes and carefully aligned to create the formation before breaking away and deploying their parachutes.

Officials said the previous record formation included 33 people and was set more than 10 years ago.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died
Over a dozen people have been arrested and guns and drugs were seized following two...
15 people arrested, guns and drugs seized in Springfield
Ivana Trump has died at age 73.
Ivana Trump dead at 73
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed more cases of monkeypox in the Bay...
Officials confirm 18 more cases of monkeypox in Massachusetts
More alerts went out on Thursday about sewage overflows in the Connecticut River after another...
New law alerts residents to sewage overflow into local rivers