Agawam Police: adjust iPhone settings to prevent accidental 911 calls

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to adjust their iPhone settings to prevent accidental 911 calls.

According to police, they’ve seen an uptick in these kinds of calls, specifically from people visitng Six Flags New England.

As a result, they posted some tips on Facebook to explain how the ‘Emergency SOS’ function works and how people can temporarily turn it off.

Police said when a 911 center handles an accidental call, it ties up emergency lines and resources, so they are working to prevent that.

