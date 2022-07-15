Bike ride through western Mass. aims to raise awareness for bone marrow, stem cell donors

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An east coast bike ride to raise awareness about the need for bone marrow and stem cell donors made stops in western Massachusetts on Friday. The participants are transplant recipients who want to help others find a match.

They are four bike riders on a mission and are in the midst of a 15-day ride from Buffalo, NY to Boston to raise money and awareness for bone marrow and stem cell transplants. Their path took them through western Massachusetts on Friday and as transplant recipients themselves, their mission is personal.

“I had leukemia back in 2009, started in to cycling right after my transplant, 10 months after with a hundred mile ride with no training, a ride from Boston to Key West with a buddy of mine and my daughter, who was 19 months after transplant and so we have been fundraising and riding ever since then,” said Bob Falkenberg.

Falkenberg is a volunteer chair for the ‘Be the Match’ effort.

“Be the Match is the organization that coordinates everything that has to do with bone marrow stem cell transplants. It’s generally a cure for a whole variety of blood disorders and blood cancers including sickle cell anemia,” Falkenberg noted.

He told Western Mass News there is a real need for donors, so they’re getting the word out.

“This is the first year that we opened the rides up for broader participation for other transplant survivors, friends, family, general donors, whoever wants to come along with us,” Falkenberg added.

Falkenberg was joined by Becky Lewis, a Colorado native who had her transplant 25 years ago.

“I was diagnosed in 1997 with a blood cancer called milo dysplasia and I worked with Be the Match to get a match,” Lewis added.

After her transplant, she became very involved with ‘Be the Match.’

“Without that organization, I wouldn’t be alive,” Lewis added.

Western Mass News also spoke with another rider from Philadelphia, Elle Crofton, who was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer at age 25.

“It’s kinda crazy because you are at the time of your life when you feel invincible and you didn’t think anything is wrong and…probably took me longer to figure out something was wrong because I just figured, I played it up to a bunch of different things, but once I was diagnosed, I tried to put one foot in front of the other and try to move forward as best you can,” Crofton noted.

Crofton told us how supportive her family was with the diagnosis and continues to be nine years later.

“So how often, as an adult, do you get an invitation from your child to get to participate in this event. It doesn’t happen very often, so this was really interesting. Elle called and said she was going to do this ride and I said yes,” said Harry Crofton.

