Crews battle fire on Dickinson Street in Springfield

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a business along Dickinson Street in Springfield.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a business along Dickinson Street in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi told Western Mass News that when firefighters arrived on-scene Friday afternoon, smoke was showing and they encountered a fully-involved attic fire.

The fire is now under control and they are chasing down some hot spots.

The store was open at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

