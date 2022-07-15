Crews battle fire on Dickinson Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a business along Dickinson Street in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi told Western Mass News that when firefighters arrived on-scene Friday afternoon, smoke was showing and they encountered a fully-involved attic fire.

The fire is now under control and they are chasing down some hot spots.

The store was open at the time, but no injuries were reported.

