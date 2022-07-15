Advertisement

Date set for fourth murder trial of Cara Rintala

Cara Rintala
Cara Rintala(Western Mass News / File)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new trial date has been set for Cara Rintala.

She faces a first degree murder charge in connection to the 2010 death of her wife, Annamarie Cochrane Rintala.

Rintala’s fourth murder trial is now scheduled for September 6, 2023.

LEARN MORE - True Crime: Cara Rintala to be tried a fourth time for the murder of her wife

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said next September was the earliest the case could go to court due to other cases of the lawyers involved in the trial.

Rintala was first indicted for murder in 2011. Her first two trials ended in mistrials and in conviction after the third trial, but that was overturned last year.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

An east coast bike ride to raise awareness about the need for bone marrow and stem cell donors...
Bike ride through western Mass. aims to raise awareness for bone marrow, stem cell donors
Springfield Police made three drug arrests after responding to complaints from people on Marion...
Springfield Police make 3 arrests after alleged drug deal
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police investigating unattended death
The Agawam Police Department is urging people to adjust their iPhone settings to prevent...
Agawam Police: adjust iPhone settings to prevent accidental 911 calls