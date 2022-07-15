Date set for fourth murder trial of Cara Rintala

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new trial date has been set for Cara Rintala.

She faces a first degree murder charge in connection to the 2010 death of her wife, Annamarie Cochrane Rintala.

Rintala’s fourth murder trial is now scheduled for September 6, 2023.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said next September was the earliest the case could go to court due to other cases of the lawyers involved in the trial.

Rintala was first indicted for murder in 2011. Her first two trials ended in mistrials and in conviction after the third trial, but that was overturned last year.

