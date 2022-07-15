Easthampton firefighter arrested, accused of recording inside fire department

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An Easthampton firefighter has been arrested, accused of recording inside of the Fire Department.

An Easthampton city official told Western Mass News that Nicholas Tillman was taken into custody Thursday morning. They said he was arraigned on charges of unlawful wiretap and secret sexual surveillance.

Tillman was charged with Secret Sexual Surveillance and Unlawful Wiretap.

Tilman pleaded not guilty and was released following his arraignment. Western Mass News was told an investigation is underway by Easthampton Police and the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Easthampton Fire Department and the Northwestern District Attorney’s office for more information. We have yet to hear back.

