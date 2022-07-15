Man arraigned in 2019 death of infant son in Amherst

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man accused in the death of his infant son in Amherst in 2019 faced a judge on Friday. Investigators said the four-month-old died after being given a lethal dose of adult sleep medication.

Earlier this morning, Isaac Villalobos pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, assault, and battery on a child causing substantial injury and reckless endangerment of a child.

Western Mass News was in the courtroom as he walked into court Friday morning. Authorities said at the time of the death in September 2019, the 35-year-old man lived in Amherst with his infant son, the baby’s mother, and her other children. They said the mother was not home when the sleep medication was given to the baby.

Villalobos is being held on a $250,000 cash bail, which was set without prejudice. We asked the lead prosecutor on the case if he is satisfied with today’s arraignment.

“Very satisfied today. So today was the very first steps of the criminal justice process where Mr. Villalobos, who was also known as Angel Carittini-Rivera was formally arraigned on charges that came out of a grand jury about ten days ago,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said a warrant for Villalobos was issued in all 50 states and he was later located in Maryland, where he was placed under arrest and extradited back to Hampshire County.

Villalobos is due back in court on September 12.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.