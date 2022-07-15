Advertisement

Northampton School Committee moves forward with superintendent search

The Northampton School Committee discussed the possibility Thursday of hiring an outside firm to help with the process of hiring a new superintendent of schools
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton School Committee discussed the possibility Thursday of hiring an outside firm to help with the process of hiring a new superintendent of schools.

Members voted to create an ad-hoc committee that would assist in the search process, such as coming up with questions that would be asked to districts that have used national firms in the past.

Members of the committee said they’ve narrowed down the possibilities to three national firms.

”To me, bringing on a national firm allows us to bring that enphasis on equity and inclusion that we had discussed last meeting and that we had discussed earlier. All the firms that specialize in doing that and in sourcing diverse candidates as well,” one member said.

Members also discussed the possibility of hiring the services the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Residents in more communities are being warned to stay out of local rivers due to sewage...
Chicopee official explains increase in sewage overflow warnings
Channel 3 viewer Joe G. recorded video of a dolphin at the Norwich Marina on July 14.
Dolphin spotted at Norwich Marina
One person was injured in an afternoon shooting in Greenfield.
Police investigating shooting in Greenfield
With most of western Massachusetts facing mild drought conditions, three local communities have...
Getting Answers: water restrictions implemented in some communities