Northampton School Committee moves forward with superintendent search

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton School Committee discussed the possibility Thursday of hiring an outside firm to help with the process of hiring a new superintendent of schools.

Members voted to create an ad-hoc committee that would assist in the search process, such as coming up with questions that would be asked to districts that have used national firms in the past.

Members of the committee said they’ve narrowed down the possibilities to three national firms.

”To me, bringing on a national firm allows us to bring that enphasis on equity and inclusion that we had discussed last meeting and that we had discussed earlier. All the firms that specialize in doing that and in sourcing diverse candidates as well,” one member said.

Members also discussed the possibility of hiring the services the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.