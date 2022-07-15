New three-digit mental health crisis number starts Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline goes live on Saturday and connecting with the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is about to be as simple as dialing 988.

We checked in with the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which has been actively working with Massachusetts call centers to add this line. They told us all 988 calls starting Saturday will be routed to the closest call center based on the caller’s area code.

If a call can’t be answered locally, it will be routed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s backup call center.

Western Mass News spoke to Kathy Mague, senior vice president of the Behavioral Health Network, who told us the three-digit number will allow western Massachusetts residents to get crisis evaluation from BHN if needed. She told us there is a great need for mental health emergency services.

“In any given month, we take anywhere from 9,000 to 18,000 calls, so in 2021, we had about 136,000 calls for people needing support around a psychiatric emergency,” Mague noted.

We should point out that even with the start of 988, there are also these hotline numbers that will remain in effect for anyone in need of mental health assistance.

