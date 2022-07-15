Advertisement

Police investigating shooting in Greenfield

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was injured in an afternoon shooting in Greenfield.

Greenfield Police said that they received calls around 4 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting near Energy Park on Miles Street.

“The investigation showed that four individuals were walking together when one of group pulled out a sidearm and shot in the direction of a group of people on the Stage,” police explained.

One person suffered a minor injury.

Investigators arrested the alleged shooter, but they are working to identify the other people who were with the suspect. Those people are seen in the photo below.

Police are looking to identify the following people in relation to an incident in Greenfield on...
Police are looking to identify the following people in relation to an incident in Greenfield on July 14, 2022(Greenfield Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenfield Police.

