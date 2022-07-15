Project Rescue begins on Temple Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Springfield, there is a focused effort to crackdown on crime and help people in their neighborhoods.

First responders and community leaders have spent the day bringing addiction and mental health resources right to the doors of those who need them.

This comes after the Springfield Police Department announced a major drug bust, arresting multiple drug dealers.

Project Rescue was set up in Springfield Friday. But, this isn’t the only time you’ll see them. They hope to continue their efforts every month.

Downtown Springfield was targeted as part of a new crackdown in the city, called Project Rescue.

It began earlier this week with the arrests of 15 people -- most of them charged with possession, or prostitution.

“They got brave and very bold about operating and occupying this neighborhood. What it did was keep the neighbors, the kids, elderly, and everyone, inside, locked up in fear to go out, in fear to do everyday business,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

On Friday, they announced step two, in the heart of the problems on Temple Street.

“We are going to meet the community where they are. We have to jump out behind our walls and get into the neighborhoods to let our residents know what we can offer as far as help is concerned,” said Springfield Heath and Huma Services Commissioner Helen-Caulton Harris.

Their goal: is to bring mental health and addiction resources right to the people in need. Their thought:

Now that the dealers are off the streets and behind bars, maybe those going to Temple Street to find drugs may find help instead.

“As they are walking up the street, probably in their mind thinking they are going to get their daily substance use dose and all of a sudden those dealers are inside...The kids are going to come outside today, and tomorrow and the weeks to come,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

Springfield leaders are hoping to continue their effort, but first, they’ll need the people they arrest to stay behind bars.

“I hope and pray that the courts will hold these individuals and keep them off these streets and out of our neighborhoods. If they don’t, it’s all for nothing,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

They plan on doing community outreach every month. And they hope to target other neighborhoods that are experiencing similar problems to Temple and surrounding streets.

Western Mass News found businesses in the area are hoping these efforts work, for the sake of the residents living there, and the people doing business there.

“Especially my clients. when I tell them that I’m downtown, I want them to feel comfortable to work with us and our office and feel safe coming here to get their services,” said Chelsea Choi, attorney for Connor&Morneau.

Project Rescue does have plans to target other neighborhoods, but they will not be releasing those locations so that they can successfully arrest the dealers without advance notice.

