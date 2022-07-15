Springfield officials announce ‘Project Rescue’ initiative

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new effort is underway in one Springfield neighborhood. It’s focus is reaching those in need, such as addicts and those struggling with mental health. It’s called Project Rescue with Friday being a second step after the sweep of drug and gun arrests we told you about on Thursday.

Community leaders were out and about Friday offering help and resources in the downtown area and people we spoke with told us this neighborhood really needs it.

“You can’t do nothing. You can’t go outside. There’s drugs everywhere, prostitutes everywhere,” said Sean Dickson, who lives on Temple Street in Springfield.

“Like really crazy, people doing drugs, girls selling her body. They don’t care. They’ll do it in front of anybody,” said another Temple Street resident, who didn’t want to be identified.

Western Mass News spoke with neighbors on Temple Street in Springfield, who did not want their faces to be shown on camera. They described the conditions they are currently living in. Some do not want their children to walk out their front doors alone.

“I got a 10-year-old and I can’t let him walk to the store by himself. I don’t even want to walk to the store myself half the time,” Dickson added.

Their concerns are valid, according to the call logs at the Springfield Police and Fire Departments.

“We’ve been making arrests. We’ve been here for the last year,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

“Yesterday alone, before lunch, we did four overdose calls in the morning, which were all in this general area, so we do respond over here quite a bit,” added Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.

That’s why the Temple Street neighborhood is the first target for Springfield’s ‘Project Rescue.’ Step one came earlier in the week when police arrested 15 people in a major drug bust targeting dealers.

“Rid this neighborhood of really bad actors who did not live and reside here. That was a major problem. They came in because they found a lucrative business,” Clapprood added.

Step two came on Friday with community leaders stationing themselves right in the middle of the dangerous neighborhood to reach those in need. Specifically, those who may be coming to Temple Street to meet their dealer, only to find out they aren’t there.

“Dealing drugs will not be present. Overdoses will go down and the people in need of help are going to be offered continuous help,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

Local residents told us they welcome the change.

“It’s about time they do something…I just want to come outside and be like a regular neighborhood,” Dickson said.

