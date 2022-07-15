Advertisement

Springfield Police investigating unattended death

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An unattended death investigation is underway after a body was found on the Springfield-Connecticut Riverwalk and Bikeway Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the body was found off the path.

He added that this is is not a homicide investigation.

The medical examiner will now detemine the cause of death.

