Springfield Police investigating unattended death
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An unattended death investigation is underway after a body was found on the Springfield-Connecticut Riverwalk and Bikeway Thursday morning.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the body was found off the path.
He added that this is is not a homicide investigation.
The medical examiner will now detemine the cause of death.
