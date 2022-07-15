Springfield Police make 3 arrests after alleged drug deal

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police made three drug arrests after responding to complaints from people on Marion Street.

On Thursday, 29-year-old Brent Lovely, 41-year-old Jose Sanchez, and 38-year-old Mirayda Cruz were arrested after an alleged drug deal.

Police said that Lovely was selling the drugs, Cruz was buying the drugs, and Sanchez was acting as the lookout.

During the arrests, police seized various narcotics.

All three suspects are now facing several charges.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.