Town by Town: July 15

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Wilbraham, The Gardens held a wreath ceremony Friday afternoon in honor of Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan. Sullivan, a 1994 Cathedral High School graduate, was killed in a domestic terror attack in Tennessee back in 2015 while trying to save his fellow marines. Sullivan served two tours in Iraq and received two Purple Hearts. The ceremony was open to the public.

In Springfield, where the Mental Health Association celebrated National Ice Cream Day. MHA welcomed the rice fruit farm ice cream truck to its headquarters on Worthington Street. Officials said the visit was a way to say thank you to the MHA staff for the care and compassion they provide every day to those in their programs.

In Northampton, drivers could be in for a surprise along Route 5. The Police Department said Mass DOT will be working on the railroad crossing just south of island road this weekend. They said work will result in the road being closed for more than 24 hours. Police said a detour is in place and drivers should plan accordingly.

