Belchertown woman attacked by fisher last month shares experience

Belchertown, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A viewer reached out to our Western Mass News, wondering how the Belchertown woman who was attacked by a Fisher, commonly called a “fisher cat” was doing. we caught up with Kelly Sullivan - who is now hopeful for a full recovery.

“I’m trying to walk as much as possible. It’s been like a really up and down, but yeah, it’s getting there,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan spoke with Western Mass News, a month after she was attacked by a fisher or “fisher cat,” in Belchertown while getting into her car in broad daylight.

“I felt something attached and when I looked down, I didn’t even really know what it was,” Sullivan said.

When we first told you Sullivan’s story last month, she was still in the hospital and wasn’t sure if she would need to have her foot amputated. Since then, she said she’s received excellent care at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

“Pain-wise, still there, but the infection, I’m not fighting it as much anymore. I mean, I’m still on a lot of meds, but I’m definitely feeling way better,” she said.

Sullivan said she went through physical therapy and her friends have been pushing her to get up and moving on her foot. But a full recovery could still take several months to even a year.

“Everything just inside of my foot really just feels like, I can’t even describe like nothing’s attached. like rubber bands almost separated,” Sullivan said.

Other than the injuries in her foot, the attack leaves internal marks on Sullivan as well.

“I’m still scared. Like I still picture him in my mind,” explained Sullivan.

She told us she’s grateful for the outpouring of support she’s received from the community and now she’s hoping others can learn from her story.

“Just to be aware of your surroundings. Like every time I go outside now, I’m really loud. I like to smack my hands together, I clap or I make noise, that way if anything’s there it takes off,” explained Sullivan.

Officials from the MA Division of Fisheries and wildlife said they don’t know what happened to the fisher. But they said, incidents like these are very rare and fisher problems are much more likely to happen in relation to attacks on backyard chickens.

