Advertisement

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Springfield

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Springfield
By Leon Purvis and Olivia Hickey
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -

Western Mass News checked in on the COVID-19 case numbers in Springfield. Like in many places around the state and country, cases are up.

“This week I’m seeing numbers I have not seen in quite some time,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen-Caulton Harris.

Caulton-Harris spoke with Western Mass News about how COVID cases are going up once again in the city.

The week of May 29, the city saw 343 cases. Then a downward trend in mid-June. 225 cases the week of June 19th. Cases were up slightly in the two weeks after that. But, Caulton-Harris said she’s seeing a higher trend this week.

“The day before yesterday which would of been Wednesday, there were 75 cases. Yesterday there were 82 cases,” said Caulton-Harris.

Caulton-Harris said this proves COVID is still worrisome.

“This is very concerning. And it’s just important to get the message out, that this pandemic is not over. COVID-19 is still with us. How we live with it is going to determine our outcome mentally and physically,” said Caulton-Harris.

Caulton-Harris said she expects case numbers on Monday to be up by 200 or more compared to previous weeks. Something she is keeping a very close eye on.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Hadley Police Department seeks public’s assistance in locating missing woman
South Hadley Police Department seeks public’s assistance in locating missing woman
Belchertown woman recovering from a fisher attack last month shares experience
Belchertown woman attacked by fisher last month shares experience
Back in Black performs at Free Music Fridays at MGM Springfield
Back in Black performs at Free Music Fridays at MGM Springfield
Woman attacked by fisher last month shares experience
Woman attacked by fisher last month shares experience