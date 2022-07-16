COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -

Western Mass News checked in on the COVID-19 case numbers in Springfield. Like in many places around the state and country, cases are up.

“This week I’m seeing numbers I have not seen in quite some time,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen-Caulton Harris.

Caulton-Harris spoke with Western Mass News about how COVID cases are going up once again in the city.

The week of May 29, the city saw 343 cases. Then a downward trend in mid-June. 225 cases the week of June 19th. Cases were up slightly in the two weeks after that. But, Caulton-Harris said she’s seeing a higher trend this week.

“The day before yesterday which would of been Wednesday, there were 75 cases. Yesterday there were 82 cases,” said Caulton-Harris.

Caulton-Harris said this proves COVID is still worrisome.

“This is very concerning. And it’s just important to get the message out, that this pandemic is not over. COVID-19 is still with us. How we live with it is going to determine our outcome mentally and physically,” said Caulton-Harris.

Caulton-Harris said she expects case numbers on Monday to be up by 200 or more compared to previous weeks. Something she is keeping a very close eye on.

