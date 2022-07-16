The first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hot line goes live Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline goes live Saturday.

Starting Saturday, connecting to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be as easy as dialing 988. But despite the change, officials told us call centers are ready to serve those experiencing a mental health crisis.

Call takers in crisis centers across the commonwealth are gearing up for the national launch of 988, the new way to be connected to someone to talk to in a mental health crisis.

“Whether night, it’s available 24-seven it’s available in languages almost any language you need, really accessible,” said Eileen Davis.

Davis is the VP of MASS 211 and director of Call2Talk, supported by the United Way, which is a crisis center with locations in Springfield and Framingham, some of the centers in Massachusetts that answer calls dialed into the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. She told Western Mass News the Call2Talk service has been around for nearly a decade and its an essential service to the commonwealth and they anticipate its use will continue to grow with the easy-to-remember number.

“Our first year we received about 15, 16,000 calls somewhere in there now currently halfway through 2022, we’re gonna to well exceed over 100,000 calls so clearly the need the awareness people being brave enough and strong enough to reach out has clearly grown especially since 2020 in the pandemic,” she said.

Officials broke down what a phone call to a crisis center looks like.

After dialing 988, based on the area code, the call is sent to a crisis center.

If a call can’t be answered locally, according to state officials, it will be routed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s backup call center.

From there, a call taker greets the caller and tells them they are here to listen.

From there, the caller has the opportunity to share their name if they choose, then the call taker will introduce themselves.

The call taker will then ask why the caller reached out. Then, the call taker asks more questions to better grasp how they are feeling.

From there, if an emergency evaluation is needed, services like the Behavioral Health Network, who are the emergency service providers for Hampden County.

Kathy Mague, senior vice president of the Behavioral Health Network told Western Mass News there is a great need for these services.

“In any given month, we take anywhere from 9000 to 18,000 calls, so in 2021 we had about 136,000 calls for people needing support around a psychiatric emergency,” she said.

And hopes that this new number will allow responders to continue to provide the needed services.

“Our goal on the backend is to be enough connected between 911 emergency services program and the 988 call takers that were enough connected on the backend that the consumer will get what they need,” Mague explained.

Despite the change, other crisis numbers will still be active, and calls will continue to be directed to allow callers to receive the assistance they need.

Some of those resources can be found below:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Trevor Lifeline for LGBTQ Youth 1-866-488-7386, text 678-678

Behavioral Health Network Emergency Services 413-733-6661

Officials also said looking for more call takers in response centers across the commonwealth.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.