South Hadley Police Department seeks public’s assistance in locating missing woman

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The South Hadley Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to police, 53-year-old Rebecca Patterson of Westhampton was last seen leaving a family members house in South Hadley on July 12.

Patterson is described as a White female that is 5′4, and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair. Patterson was last seen wearing camo pants, a blue shirt and grey shoes, but, according to officials, it is reported that she did have a change of clothes, black pants and tan shirt.

According to police, Patterson is known to walk wherever she is going and it is believed she headed to Holyoke, Easthampton, Southampton, Northampton, Westhampton or stayed in South Hadley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Hadley Police at 413-538-8231 and press 0.

