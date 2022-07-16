A Warm and Mainly Dry Weekend is Expected

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Although the weather will not be as perfect as last weekend, overall, it does look decent.

An upper level disturbance will pass overhead Saturday, bringing in a good deal of high clouds. We should still get some veiled sunshine though and temperatures manage to get back to the lower and middle 80s. There’s a low risk for an afternoon pop up shower/downpour, but most should stay dry thanks to high pressure. Humidity will still be comfortable but should climb Saturday evening and night.

Our weather pattern will shift over the weekend and we go into a stretch of hotter, more humid weather that looks to last for the next several days. Sunday and Monday become humid and unsettled as our next weather system approaches. Sunday should be mostly rain-free with good sun and highs nearing 90. Later in the day a shower or thunderstorm is possible.

Any outdoor plans such as the beach, boating, pool still gets the green light for yet another weekend, but just keep in mind it will not be as sunny and there could be a pop downpour.

Our next system approaches Monday. It will be a warm, very humid day and low pressure will move into New England with a batch of showers and thunderstorms by Monday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is looking possible and the biggest concern for now-though a few strong or severe storms can’t be ruled out either. A marginal risk has been issued for Monday (level 1/5) for parts of the area.

Hot weather and sunshine take over Tuesday with highs around 90, then mid 90s are possible Wednesday. With high humidity likely, Wednesday could get dangerously hot. These high heat indices may continue into Thursday, then some late-day thunderstorms are possible. Humidity may lower a bit Friday into Saturday, but 90s could continue.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.