Annual Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival celebrated in Florence

FLORENCE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 27th annual Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival took place at Look Park Saturday.

Glasgow lands is the only Scottish festival in Massachusetts, and the second largest one in New England.

The event had incredible dancers, athletes, entertainment, and delicious food for all to enjoy. Chairman of the festival, Peter Langmore, told Western Mass News why he thinks the event has been so successful.

“It doesn’t matter what your culture is or your background, you just come here and have a good time,” Langmore explained.

Langmore said he’s happy to be back after a two year hiatus. The event wrapped up around 9:30 Saturday night.

