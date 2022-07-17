Brimfield Antique Show returns for July shows

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Brimfield Antique Show is back for a fully-fledged season, and vendors came from all over the country to showcase their vintage and handmade goods.

This marks the first post-pandemic year in which all three shows have returned to Brimfield, and residents we spoke with are glad to see it has returned.

“I’m looking for a square wash bin, the old laundry bin for my laundry room, and I am looking for a hay checker, an old hay checker,” Shelley Fullam of North Brookfield told us.

Fullam went to the antique show in Brimfield like many others shopping for things that appeal to them, but it’s not just the items that attract people to see what is out there. She explained to us why you should go to a show instead of buying something online.

“The atmosphere is great,” Fullam said. “It’s nice to look around and talk to people and what they have, and if I find something I have at my house, I like to see how much it is.”

The items vendors are selling brought a colorful atmosphere to the event.

“I mostly have clothing and furniture,” vendor Dede Charlton said. “The clothing is easier to carry, but I love furniture and I build furniture.”

This is the first time since 2019 that the fully-fledged antique show was being held in Brimfield. In 2021, the May show was out of the state. This year, all three shows are in Brimfield.

“In January of 2020, we brought the show,” Klia Ververidis, CEO of Brimfield Antique Shows, told us. “And in May of 2020, the show was canceled because of the pandemic, so it was like the world’s worst timing.”

The last day for the Brimfield Antique Show is Sunday, July 17th. They will be back again in September from the 7th to the 11th.

