Change to mental health crisis hotline benefits veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The new 988 number for the suicide prevention hotline launched Saturday. The new 988 hotline also comes with a special dedication to veterans experiencing a mental health crisis.

If you dial 988 and then the number 1, you will be connected to the National Veterans Crisis Line.

Callers will be able to talk to another veteran who may be able to assist during difficult times.

Senator John Velis, also a veteran himself, said this small change to the hotline will help veterans immensely.

“I can’t stress this enough is peer support when you call a personal number and that one, you’re going to get a call back if you want from a veteran so it’s going to be that peer support back to back, we’re going through it themselves,” Velis explained.

Senator Velis said this change comes at such a crucial time for local veterans. He said the number of suicides among those who have served is shocking, and theCOVID-19 pandemic only exasperated those issues.

