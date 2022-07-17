Domino’s Springfield donating $500,000 in free food to the community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A local family is starting a tasty initiative to give back to the city of Springfield by whipping up some pizzas!

Through their Summer of Giving program, the Garcia family said they will be giving out a half of a million dollars worth of food to the community by 2023.

That includes the donations of pizza and distributing 35,000 vouchers that are good for a free pizza or side dish.

The Garcia’s said they teamed up with local organizations, including the Springfield Boys and Girls Club, to hand out the vouchers. The family said that they see this program as a great way to make a difference.

“We believe that this is the right thing to do to give back to the community that always helped us when we needed to sell pizza, so we believe in giving back to the community is, there is no other way around running a business in Springfield then giving back to the community,” said Augusto “Gus” Garcia, president and CEO of Domino’s Springfield.

The vouchers can be redeemed at any Team Springfield Pie Domino’s. the locations are listed below:

624 Boston Road

790 Liberty Street

907 Sumner Avenue

136 Walnut Street

670 Broadway Street

Organizations interested in participating in the program can contact Team Springfield Pie at lucas@springfieldpie.com.

