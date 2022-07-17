Fire alarm in Springfield apartment complex rings for hours

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An apartment Complex in Springfield’s fire alarm went off for several hours Saturday.

Tenants Pine James Apartments on Pine Street said they waited hours for the screeching alarm to come to a halt. The alarm went off at 3:00 in the afternoon and it stopped after 10:00p.m., according to tenants. Fire officials confirmed that there is no active fire.

When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, we could hear the alarms sounding, all the way from down the street.

But inside, as shown in a viewer-submitted video, the volume was amplified.

One tenant said that she has been out of her apartment to get away from the noise. and has been notifying officials about the sound for hours

“The sound is annoying right now, have a headache like a migraine because the sound it’s so loud it’s in the room in the bedroom and the kitchen it’s like five times more because if we have more speakers inside in the hall everything it’s the sound,” said Margarita Vega, tenant of the Pine James Apartments.

Western Mass News reached out to officials to get those residents some answers. We contacted Springfield Fire Captains Drew Piemonte about the situation who said the department responded to the alarm.

They said it went off due to cooking, they contacted the property manager and they were waiting for it to be reset.

When we reached out to the emergency line for the apartment complex after 9:00 Saturday night, officials confirmed shutting off the alarm was a work in progress.

