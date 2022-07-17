First responders host car seat safety check event in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee Fire Department held a car seat safety event.

Police checked family car seats to make sure all safety requirements were being met.

Lt. Katie Collins-Kalbaugh of the Chicopee Fire Department said there’s a lot of different mistakes being made when it comes to installment.

“A lot of people put them in improperly or use them over there maximum weight or there twisted or there using not the proper connections for the seat,” said Collins-Kalbaugh.

Collins-Kalabugh encouraged all caregivers to see a technician to make sure their seat is installed properly.

