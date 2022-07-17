Household hazardous waste collection held in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A hazardous waste collection took place in Northampton Saturday.

Residents were able to bring hazardous household items to be safely disposed of. The collection took place in the parking lot of Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton.

A large range of household items were accepted. A worker of the waste collection, John Viera, who told us what items he has been seeing more of.

“Lots and lots of oil based paints, pesticides, herbicides, the fertilizers, and some old acids people just have lying around the house for years.

John said its better to drop off your toxic items than leave them hanging around the house...The collection took place between nine and noon this morning,” said Viera.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.