More Sun, More Humidity Today. First Alert Weather Day for Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Expect a bit more sun than yesterday with more humidity as well today

***A First Alert Weather Day*** has been issued for Monday with the risk for some isolated severe storms.

AM fog/low clouds should burn off with a sun and some clouds through most of the day. Increasing clouds during the evening. A stray shower is possible in a few towns but most stay dry. Any outdoor plans such as the beach, boating, pool still gets the green light for yet another weekend, but just keep in mind it will not be as sunny and there could be a pop downpour.

Our next system approaches Monday. It will be a warm, very humid day and low pressure will move into New England with a batch of showers and thunder possible around daybreak. Turning very humid with the risk for some severe storms around lunchtime and maybe again during the evening. Heavy rain is looking possible and the biggest concern for now-though a few strong or severe storms can’t be ruled out either. Damaging winds, and a very low tornado risk would be the threats to watch besides the heavy rain. A marginal risk has been issued for Monday (level 1/5) for parts of the area.

Hot weather and sunshine take over Tuesday with highs around 90, then mid 90s are possible Wednesday. With high humidity likely, Wednesday could get dangerously hot. These high heat indices may continue into Thursday, then some late-day strong thunderstorms are possible. Humidity may lower a bit Friday into Saturday, but 90s could continue.

