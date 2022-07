SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in Springfield responded to Sumner Avenue on Sunday to rescue a duckling from a storm drain.

On scene, firefighters were able to extricate the duckling from the storm’s catch basin.

Crews were able to safely reunite the duckling with its mother.

