1 person hospitalized following crash on White Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a rollover crash on White Street in Springfield Monday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Department officials, just before 8 a.m., a car struck a tree and then flipped over onto its roof.

One person had to be removed from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

