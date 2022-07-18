Advertisement

1 person hospitalized following crash on White Street in Springfield

Emergency crews were called to a rollover crash on White Street in Springfield Monday morning.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Jul. 18, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a rollover crash on White Street in Springfield Monday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Department officials, just before 8 a.m., a car struck a tree and then flipped over onto its roof.

One person had to be removed from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

