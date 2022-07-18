Active sewage discharge spills into Connecticut River in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on an active sewage overflow situation currently underway along the Connecticut River.

This has led to an advisory for residents in four communities to stay out of the water for the next 48 hours.

Western Mass News received an alert shortly after 3 p.m. announcing that there is discharge leaking into the Connecticut River near East Columbus Avenue in Springfield.

Ongoing discharges of sewage are on Clinton Street and by Hall Of Fame Avenue, so we visited Clinton Avenue to check it out for ourselves.

The discharge is located right next to the Suez Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is part of the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

We saw a murky, grey liquid on the surface of the water, and noticed a sewage smell in the air.

According to the website which displays sewage overflows, the leak on Clinton Avenue started at 2:55 p.m. and is still ongoing.

The list of affected communities include:

Springfield

West Springfield

Agawam

Longmeadow

Western Mass News has followed sewage alerts in recent days and weeks. They have come as a result of a new state law that went into effect on July 1st which requires water departments and commissions to notify the public about these discharges, which must be announced within two hours of its discovery.

These recent discharges happened after heavy rainfall two times last week, and after an actual sewage pipe broke in Agawam along the Westfield River at the beginning of the month.

People are now advised to stay out of the water for 48 hours after the discharge stops due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.

