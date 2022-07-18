Attorney for Springfield Gardens apartments addresses living condition concerns

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The tenants of Springfield Gardens apartments in Springfield have been continuously reached out to our newsroom looking for help with their management company. Residents said they are still dealing with serious issues with their living conditions.

We have reached out to the attorney for the management company multiple times for more than a week now and on Monday, we finally received a statement. In addition, one local legislator did get answers from the property manager himself about the changes they plan to make.

“Everything that you could have go wrong in this building has gone wrong,” said Springfield Gardens resident Anna Smith.

Springfield Gardens residents expanded their call for action and protested outside the Springfield Housing Court last Friday. They hoped to bring attention to the ongoing issues they said they’re experiencing in their apartments.

“We have electrical problems. We have mold, water problems, water damage,” Smith added.

Many tenants told Western Mass News that they have open code enforcement cases involving their apartments, located on School and Pearl Streets, while others said they are in the process of bringing their issues to housing court.

We have been reaching out to the attorney representing the management company for weeks and on Monday, we finally received a statement. Attorney Rich Herbert said, in part:

“We wish it were as simple as knocking on the door and making the repairs. Maintenance is routinely prohibited from accessing units. Sometimes access is needed into multiple units in order to locate and address issues. We have had to file over thirty cases and motions in the housing court in order to get access to units to complete repairs.”

Since we’ve started our coverage of these issues, residents said some changes have been made, but not even close to what they were hoping for.

“Not what they should be doing. There’s a lot of other issues in that apartment and they know it. They can clearly see it,” Smith noted.

We also have learned more about the meeting between State Representative Carlos Gonzalez and the regional property manager, David Gruber, on Friday. Gonzalez told Western Mass News that the owners agreed to hire more maintenance and other supporting staff and to establish a better line of communication with residents and the rest of the community. He also said the city is still inspecting the apartments in question and that could take time. He noted the police department is working hard to reduce the loitering and other illegal activity in the School Street area, where one of the Springfield Gardens building is located.

Herbert also said the management company has invested about $2.5 million in repairs and renovations. He also said the company is working with the city to update all code violations. His full statement appears below:

“Springfield Gardens purchased these properties with a plan to rehab them and invest heavily within the City of Springfield. In a year and a half since taking over, Springfield Gardens has invested approximately 2.5 million dollars directly into repairs, renovations, and maintenance. This figure does not include service contracts and employee payroll, all of which benefit members of the local community.”

“We are aware of recent media reports concerning conditions at some of the properties, all of which are being or have already been promptly addressed. We routinely work closely with the Springfield Code Enforcement Department to ensure that the repairs are done to the City’s satisfaction. The safety and well-being of our residents are our top priority.”

