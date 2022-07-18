Advertisement

Chicopee Police investigating shots fired on Dale Street

Chicopee Police Cruiser
Chicopee Police Cruiser(Western Mass News photo)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened over the weekend.

Officers were called to Dale Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found that no one was injured.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.

