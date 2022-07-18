Chicopee Police investigating shots fired on Dale Street
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened over the weekend.
Officers were called to Dale Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of gunshots.
When they arrived, they found that no one was injured.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.
