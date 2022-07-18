Advertisement

Crews begin demolition of home on Terrence Street in Springfield

The demolition, which began Monday, is expected to take a week to complete
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield will begin demolition operations at 53 Terrence Street after receiving a court order from the western division of Housing Court.

According to the mayor’s office, the property suffered significant fire damage and has had a negative effect on the neighborhood.

The demolition, which began Monday, is expected to take a week to complete and is estimated to cost over $49,000.

