Crews begin demolition of home on Terrence Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield will begin demolition operations at 53 Terrence Street after receiving a court order from the western division of Housing Court.

According to the mayor’s office, the property suffered significant fire damage and has had a negative effect on the neighborhood.

The demolition, which began Monday, is expected to take a week to complete and is estimated to cost over $49,000.

